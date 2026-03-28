Viaticum Gallery Cements Its Status As Oslo's Premier Tattoo And Piercing Destination, Attracting Global Clientele And Celebrated Public Figures

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning studio in the heart of Oslo boasts a 5.0-star rating from over 1,000 reviews, a Domino's Pizza sponsorship, and a roster of artists celebrated across international tattoo publications.

OSLO, NORWAY - In a city known for its design sensibility and appreciation for craftsmanship, one studio has risen above all others to define what world-class body art truly looks like. Viaticum Gallery, located at Dalsbergstien 16C in Oslo's vibrant inner city, has officially established itself as Norway's most sought-after tattoo and piercing studio - and the numbers, accolades, and loyal clientele speak for themselves.

With a flawless 5.0-star rating powered by more than 1,083 Google reviews, Viaticum Gallery has earned a reputation that is rare in any creative industry. From first-time tattoo clients nervously stepping through the door to international tourists making the studio a deliberate stop on their Oslo itinerary, the studio has built a community around trust, precision, and genuine artistic excellence.

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A Team of Artists, Not Just Tattooers

At the heart of Viaticum Gallery's success is a carefully assembled team of specialists, each bringing a distinct artistic vision and technical discipline to the studio floor. Founded and led by Anastasis Koukoulas - widely known as Anko - the studio's ethos is built on the belief that body art should be a deeply personal and collaborative experience.

Anko himself is recognised as one of Norway's foremost hyperrealism and portrait tattoo artists, with a career spanning nearly a decade and a teaching legacy that extends across international seminars. His signature 3-day tattooing seminars have attracted aspiring professionals eager to learn micro-realism techniques from one of the best in the field.

Alongside Anko, the studio features Veronica, celebrated for her artistic realism; Andreea, a dual specialist in floral tattooing and permanent makeup (PMU); Freya, who brings a breathtaking command of animal and nature realism in both black-and-white and full colour; Tanou and Vasilis, both masters of handpoke tattooing; and Vera, a rising talent earning rave reviews with every session. Together, this collective covers virtually every major tattooing style - from fine line and patchwork to Viking-inspired designs and full sleeve compositions.

Where Public Figures Come to Get Inked

Viaticum Gallery has quietly become a destination of choice for high-profile clientele across sports, music, and entertainment. Footballers, singers, DJs, and other public figures have trusted the studio's artists with their most visible and personal forms of self-expression. The studio's discretion, professionalism, and consistently exceptional output have made it a trusted name not just among everyday Norwegians, but among those who live under the scrutiny of the public eye.

This level of recognition has extended beyond Oslo's city limits. Viaticum Gallery's work has been featured in internationally acclaimed publications including Inked Magazine, cementing its standing as a studio that belongs in any global conversation about serious tattoo artistry.

1,083 Reviews. One Consistent Message: Excellence.

What sets Viaticum Gallery apart is not just the artwork - it is the entire experience. Client after client describes walking in with an idea and leaving with something that exceeds every expectation. Reviewers consistently highlight the studio's immaculate hygiene standards, warm and inclusive atmosphere, thorough aftercare guidance, and the patience each artist brings to understanding a client's vision.

One client who flew into Oslo specifically for a tattoo wrote: "They waited for me until I arrived after my flight was delayed. No rush, no extra charge - just friendly, knowledgeable, helpful staff." Another tourist described their experience as "the smoothest tattoo experience" they had ever had, praising both the professionalism and the fun, relaxed energy of the studio. A client who identified as a trans man specifically noted feeling completely safe and respected - a reflection of the studio's deep commitment to inclusivity.

Anko, the studio's master piercer as well as its founder, brings the same dedication to piercing as the team does to tattooing. Clients describe his reassuring presence, expert technique, and generous aftercare advice as transformative - particularly for first-timers who arrive with understandable nerves and leave with a newfound confidence.

Permanent Makeup, Piercing, and a Full Spectrum of Services

Beyond tattooing, Viaticum Gallery offers a comprehensive permanent makeup (PMU) service under Andreea's expert hand. Clients seeking powder brows, lip blush, or precision eyeliner have praised her for virtually painless procedures and results that look natural, refined, and long-lasting. For those looking to elevate their everyday appearance without the daily commitment of makeup application, the studio's PMU service has become one of Oslo's most talked-about beauty offerings.

The studio also offers body piercing across a wide range of placements, from classic lobe piercings to complex surface and dermal work. All procedures are carried out using premium, body-safe jewellery in an environment that meets the highest standards of clinical hygiene - a commitment backed by the studio's proud partnership with elite body art brands as official sponsors.

Sponsored by Domino's Pizza. Award-Winning. Future-Focused.

Viaticum Gallery's sponsorship by Domino's Pizza reflects the studio's growing cultural presence and mainstream recognition within Oslo's creative and lifestyle scene. Multiple industry awards adorn the studio's walls - recognition from the global tattoo community for sustained artistic innovation and quality. These accolades reflect a team that does not rest on its reputation, but continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible with ink and skin.

Looking ahead, the studio continues to invest in education through its tattooing seminars and apprenticeship programme, ensuring the next generation of Norwegian tattoo artists has access to world-class mentorship. The studio's blog and digital presence also serve as a resource hub for clients exploring designs, understanding aftercare, and navigating the tattooing process for the first time.

For anyone in Oslo - or visiting the city - looking for a tattoo, piercing, or permanent makeup experience that combines technical brilliance with genuine warmth, Viaticum Gallery is the clear choice. Walk-ins are welcome, and free design consultations are available by appointment, complete with a coffee in the studio's welcoming space.

ABOUT VIATICUM GALLERY

Viaticum Gallery is Oslo's leading tattoo and piercing studio, founded by award-winning artist and master piercer Anastasis Koukoulas (Anko). Located at Dalsbergstien 16C, 0170 Oslo, the studio is home to a diverse team of specialist artists offering tattooing across all styles, body piercing, and permanent makeup services. Proudly sponsored by Domino's Pizza and recognised in international tattoo publications, Viaticum Gallery holds a 5.0-star Google rating from over 1,000 verified reviews.

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