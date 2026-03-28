Solar Equity Solutions Named A Finalist In 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Across North America

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Houston-based Solar Equity Solutions recognized for its people-first workplace culture

HOUSTON, Texas - March 27, 2026 - Solar Equity Solutions, a leader in residential solar consumer advocacy and legal support that helps homeowners navigate complex, misleading, or burdensome solar contracts, has been named a finalist in the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across North America. The recognition places Solar Equity Solutions among organizations honored for building workplace cultures centered on trust, purpose, inclusion, well-being, and employee experience.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognize organizations that put people first and create environments where employees can thrive. Finalists were selected through a rigorous submission and judging process based on six workplace culture categories:



Culture & Purpose

Leadership

Well-being

Inclusion & Belonging

Employee Voice Experience

For Solar Equity Solutions, the recognition reflects the company's emphasis on accountability, collaboration, and service. The firm works with homeowners facing complex residential solar contract issues and has built its internal culture around clear communication, trust, and client advocacy.

“Being named a finalist is meaningful because it reflects the values we work hard to live out every day,” said Josie Garcia, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Client Services at Solar Equity Solutions.“Our team works in a space that requires empathy, professionalism, and a strong sense of purpose. We believe a people-first culture makes us stronger internally and better able to support the homeowners who come to us for help.”

Solar Equity Solutions has positioned itself around client-first service in a legally nuanced and often high-stress industry. The company says its workplace culture is designed to support both team alignment and stronger outcomes for the homeowners it serves.

The official Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces across North America, along with category winners and special recognition honorees, will be announced on June 17, 2026, at an event in Chicago.

For more information about Solar Equity Solutions, please visit . For all other media inquiries, please contact Mark Hashem, Publicist at Otter PR, at....

About Solar Equity Solutions

Solar Equity Solutions is a consumer advocacy and legal support firm focused on helping homeowners resolve misleading, unfair, or burdensome residential solar contract issues. Through a transparent and client-focused approach, the company helps consumers better understand their options and pursue fair outcomes.