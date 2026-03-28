ATS Launches In The U.S. At ATP Conference In New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA - ATA Talent Services (ATS) made its debut in the U.S. at the 2026 ATP Conference in New Orleans, showcasing its scalable and technology-based testing and assessment solutions. The event marked ATS's first public presence in North America and a key milestone in its international expansion.

As one of the leading global gatherings for professionals in testing, ATP brings together certification bodies, educational institutions, and testing organizations from across the industry. This year, as a Platinum Sponsor, ATS engaged with a wide range of stakeholders across the assessment ecosystem.







ATS is backed by ATA Group, a leading testing and assessment solutions provider with over 25 years of experience in delivering large-scale exam programs. Through this foundation, ATS brings proven infrastructure and operational expertise to the U.S. market while offering more scalable, flexible, and secure approaches to testing.

The U.S. testing market is undergoing a shift as institutions increasingly look for alternatives to traditional providers, with a growing focus on flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.

“Our presence at ATP marks the beginning of ATS's expansion into the Americas. The conversations we had confirmed a clear and growing need for more flexible, scalable, and innovative approaches to testing and assessment.” - Won Kim, Chief Development Officer, ATS.







The ATP Conference provided ATS with an opportunity to build relationships with professional associations, certification bodies, and educational institutions, while gaining insight into evolving industry needs.

Looking ahead, ATS will continue expanding its presence in the U.S. market, deepening engagement with the assessment community and exploring partnerships with organizations seeking more secure, scalable, and efficient testing solutions.

About ATS (ATA Talent Services)

ATS (ATA Talent Services) is a testing and assessment solutions provider focused on the U.S. and international markets.

As part of the ATA Online Group, ATS leverages global-scale testing infrastructure and expertise to support professional associations, educational institutions, and public sector organizations with secure, scalable, and flexible assessment solutions.