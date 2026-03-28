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"“We're honored to be recognized in Feedspot's 2026 Top 25 Sauna Blogs. This validates our commitment to educating the industry on the real science behind premium custom infrared saunas and clinical-grade red light therapy.” - Christopher, Founder, SaunaCloud®"SaunaCloud®, a California leader in premium custom infrared saunas with integrated red light therapy, has been recognized in Feedspot's“25 Best Sauna Blogs to Follow in 2026.” The recognition spotlights SaunaCloud's expertise in custom infrared saunas, ultra-low EMF technology, and patent-pending bench-integrated 660nm/850nm red light therapy for superior wellness benefits. Handcrafted in California since 2014.

South Lake Tahoe, CA - March 27, 2026 - SaunaCloud®, the California-based designer and manufacturer of premium custom infrared saunas with fully integrated red light therapy, today announced its inclusion in Feedspot's“25 Best Sauna Blogs to Follow in 2026.” The recognition highlights SaunaCloud's authoritative blog content on custom infrared saunas, red light saunas, ultra-low EMF engineering, and evidence-based wellness benefits.

Since 2014, SaunaCloud has handcrafted over 3,000 custom infrared saunas for clients including Tony Robbins, Westin Hotels, Cavallo Point Resort, and leading wellness architects. Every unit features proprietary VantaWave® heaters that deliver true far-infrared wavelengths at 7.9 microns with surface temperatures up to 190°F-achieving 2x the radiant heat of standard carbon panels-while maintaining ultra-low EMF levels averaging just 0.20 mG (20x lower than typical industry 20-100 mG readings) and zero ELF.

What truly distinguishes SaunaCloud in the custom infrared sauna market is its patent-pending clinical-proximity red light therapy integration. Unlike competitors that mount ineffective LED strips on walls 24+ inches away, SaunaCloud embeds medical-grade 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared panels directly into benches and backrests. This ensures every wavelength stays within the proven 2–6 inch therapeutic range for maximum cellular activation, mitochondrial repair, collagen production, and full-body exposure during seated sessions. Users can run red light therapy independently (quiet, cool mode) or synergistically with far-infrared heat for amplified detoxification, circulation, pain relief, muscle recovery, skin health, and deep sleep benefits.

“Our blog exists to cut through the white-label noise and deliver the science behind true custom infrared saunas and red light saunas,” said Christopher, founder of SaunaCloud.“Whether it's comparing VantaWave® heaters to generic overseas components, explaining why bench-integrated 660nm/850nm red light therapy outperforms wall-mounted systems, or sharing guides on far-infrared sauna health benefits like natural detoxification and back pain relief, we focus on what actually works for wellness enthusiasts building home saunas or commercial installations.”

SaunaCloud's custom infrared sauna design process offers complete flexibility: 2-person compact units for master bathrooms, 5-person family wellness rooms, or large commercial-grade saunas for luxury spas. All models use solid, kiln-dried clear-grade Western Red Canadian Cedar (the gold standard for aroma, durability, and low-VOC antimicrobial properties), NEC-compliant electrical systems, in-house engineered WiFi-enabled smart controls with iOS/Android app integration, and optional heart-rate monitoring. Outdoor Atlas models include full weather-sealing and stainless-steel hardware.

The Feedspot listing underscores SaunaCloud's growing authority alongside industry leaders like Clearlight, Sunlighten, and Almost Heaven Saunas. The company's blog regularly publishes in-depth comparisons, buying guides, and research-backed insights on topics such as full-spectrum infrared saunas, low-EMF safety standards, red light therapy for cellular recovery, and optimal heat distribution in custom builds.

About SaunaCloud®

Founded in 2014 and handcrafted in California, SaunaCloud® engineers premium custom infrared saunas and red light saunas that combine ultra-low EMF VantaWave® heaters with patent-pending clinical-proximity red light therapy (660nm/850nm). Every sauna is built to exact client specifications-no one-size-fits-all white-label boxes-delivering measurable wellness results through superior far-infrared penetration, full-body red light exposure, and smart WiFi controls. SaunaCloud holds the #1 Trustpilot rating in the category and backs every installation with industry-leading warranties and lifetime support. Learn more at saunacloud.