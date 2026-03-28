Rubberized Asphalt Foundation Strengthens Global Momentum As Strategic Partner At Tbilisi Summit

The Rubberized Asphalt Foundation (RAF) reinforced its position at the forefront of sustainable infrastructure innovation as a strategic partner of the Georgia Rubberized Asphalt Summit (GRAS 2026), held in Tbilisi.

Hosted by Tegeta Green Planet in collaboration with Wasteless, the summit convened leading international experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of rubberized asphalt technologies across emerging markets-particularly in the Caucasus region.

RAF's role as a key institutional partner underscores its expanding global footprint and its commitment to advancing research-driven, circular economy solutions in infrastructure development.

A Strategic Partnership Driving Regional Transformation

GRAS 2026 marked a pivotal moment in RAF's international expansion strategy, with the Caucasus identified as a high-potential region for sustainable infrastructure innovation. By partnering with local and regional leaders, RAF is actively supporting the transfer of knowledge, standards, and best practices into new markets.

Central to this effort is Shalva Akhvlediani, whose leadership has played a critical role in bridging global expertise with regional implementation. As both host representative and RAF board member, Akhvlediani embodies the collaborative model that defines RAF's approach.

“Partnership is the foundation of progress,” Akhvlediani noted during the summit.“By combining global knowledge with local ambition, we are creating a new pathway for sustainable infrastructure in Georgia and beyond.”

Global Leadership and Scientific Excellence

The summit brought together some of the most respected figures in the field of pavement engineering and infrastructure sustainability, reflecting RAF's strong network of global expertise.

Dr. Jorge B. Sousa highlighted the extensive body of research supporting rubberized asphalt technologies, emphasizing their long-term performance, cost efficiency, and environmental benefits. His intervention reinforced RAF's role as a global authority in asphalt rubber applications.

Dr. Shakir Shatnawi contributed insights on integrating advanced materials science into real-world infrastructure systems, particularly in rapidly developing regions where scalability and adaptability are key.

Meanwhile, Dr. George Way provided a strategic perspective on RAF's future direction, underlining the importance of institutional partnerships in accelerating adoption and ensuring long-term success.

Together, these leaders showcased how collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers is essential to driving meaningful change.











Rubberized Asphalt: From Proven Technology to Global Priority

With over five decades of successful application-particularly in the United States-rubberized asphalt has evolved into a cornerstone of sustainable road construction. Today, it is gaining renewed global momentum as governments seek solutions that align with environmental and economic priorities.

Key advantages include:



Enhanced durability and longer pavement life cycles

Improved resistance to cracking and deformation

Significant noise reduction in urban environments Lower lifecycle carbon emissions

As a strategic partner, RAF plays a critical role in ensuring that these benefits are effectively communicated, standardized, and implemented across diverse markets.







Georgia as a Regional Hub for Innovation

The hosting of GRAS 2026 in Tbilisi signals Georgia's growing importance in the global sustainability landscape. With ongoing investments in infrastructure and a strong commitment to circular economy principles, the country is uniquely positioned to lead regional transformation.

Through its partnership with Tegeta Green Planet and collaboration with international organizations, RAF is supporting the development of pilot projects, regulatory frameworks, and local expertise that will enable the widespread adoption of rubberized asphalt technologies.

This approach reflects a broader vision: transforming Georgia into a center of excellence for sustainable infrastructure in the Caucasus.

Advancing the Next Wave of Research and Development

A key focus of RAF's participation at GRAS 2026 was the advancement of research and innovation. The foundation continues to play a leading role in fostering collaboration between universities, research institutions, and industry stakeholders.

Emerging research priorities include:



Advanced material performance and durability analysis

Lifecycle cost optimization and carbon footprint reduction

Adaptation of rubberized asphalt to diverse climatic conditions Integration with smart and resilient infrastructure systems

By supporting cutting-edge research and facilitating knowledge exchange, RAF is helping to define the future of infrastructure on a global scale.







A Foundation at the Forefront of the New Infrastructure Era

RAF's role as a strategic partner at GRAS 2026 highlights its evolution from a knowledge-based organization into a global catalyst for sustainable development. Its ability to connect research, policy, and industry positions it as a key player in the next wave of infrastructure transformation.

As environmental challenges intensify and demand for sustainable solutions grows, rubberized asphalt is emerging as a critical component of modern infrastructure strategies. RAF's work ensures that this technology is not only adopted but optimized and continuously improved.

Looking Ahead: From Partnership to Implementation

Building on the momentum of GRAS 2026, RAF will continue to expand its partnerships and deepen its engagement in emerging markets. Key next steps include:



Launching pilot projects in collaboration with regional authorities

Supporting policy development and regulatory alignment

Expanding research initiatives and academic partnerships Facilitating investment and industry participation

These initiatives reflect RAF's long-term commitment to driving sustainable infrastructure solutions that deliver both environmental and economic value.