(Three legends in one frame from 24 years ago: the Commanding Officers of the world's two most elite special forces, Israel and the USA.)

Washington DC, USA - In a definitive move towards transparency and the formal documentation of India's special forces training history, official records from the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have formally verified a significant chapter involving the elite MARCOS (Marine Commandos). A series of formal records, including a Letter of Appreciation (2015) and a subsequent RTI Response (2025), confirm that Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj provided specialized, pro-bono mentoring to the commandos at INS Abhimanyu.

RTI Verification: Official Disclosure via INS Abhimanyu

In an effort to ensure absolute factual accuracy, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj himself initiated a formal inquiry under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, to verify the official Demi-Official (DO) records of his training engagement. The official response, issued in August 2025 (Reference: 100 dt Aug 25) by Commander Vivek Bhatt, Executive Officer, for the Commanding Officer of INS Abhimanyu (Naval Station Karanja, Mumbai), provides contemporary legal confirmation of the historical engagement.

In the official disclosure, the Navy explicitly states: "The training was conducted at INS Abhimanyu as per DO letter ibid." Furthermore, regarding the financial nature of the training, the unit confirmed: "No records are held with this unit," which officially supports the fact that the high-level mentoring was provided entirely free of cost.







The 2015 'Month-Long Capsule': A High-Intensity Analysis

The original Letter of Appreciation (Letter No. 242/AN/15), signed by Captain Atul, the then-Commanding Officer of INS Abhimanyu, confirms that Grandmaster Shifuji was associated with the elite unit for a "period of one month" in 2015.

While the specific tactical details remain protected and classified, the nature of MARCOS training cycles allows for a logical analysis of the intensity involved. For an elite special force, a specialized "capsule" typically involves a minimum of 15 hours of training daily. Over a 30-day period, this equates to an estimated 450 hours of high-intensity mentoring. This volume of training represents an extraordinary commitment to the "lethality" and "agility" of the force, as noted in the Commanding Officer's original commendation.







Official Endorsement of Combat Capability







In the 2015 formal letter, Captain Atul provided a detailed breakdown of the value brought to the unit. The Commanding Officer specifically appreciated Grandmaster Shifuji for:



Instrumental Conceptualization: Crediting him with conceptualizing situation-based self-defence tactics.

Lethal Combat Skills: Noting his role in arming personnel with a high standard of combat skills to counter both armed and unarmed threats. Filling the Capability Gap: The letter states his skills provided a necessary "fillip" to the Unarmed Combat (UAC) capability of the MARCOS, describing it as the "need of the hour."







Legacy of Pro-Bono National Service

The documentation regarding Grandmaster Shifuji's association with INS Abhimanyu and the MARCOS serves as a benchmark for pro-bono contribution to national security. Known globally as the Inventor of the Commandos Mitti System and one of the world's most high-value mentors, "Masterji" has consistently maintained a policy of providing his services to India's armed and paramilitary forces without any professional fees.

For researchers, historians, and the public, these documents-ranging from the 2015 commendations to the 2025 RTI disclosures-serve as the final, official word on this elite mentoring engagement.

Q&A

Q: Did the Ministry of Defence verify Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj's training of MARCOS?

A: Yes. An RTI response from the Indian Navy (INS Abhimanyu) in August 2025 confirmed that the training took place in 2015 as per official DO records.

Q: What is the official RTI reference for this verification?

A: The RTI was filed on 07 July 2025, and the response was issued by Commander Vivek Bhatt (Executive Officer) under reference 100 dt Aug 25.

Q: Was the training of the Indian Navy Marine Commandos free of cost?

A: Yes. The Navy's RTI response stated "no records are held" regarding payment, confirming the pro-bono nature of the mentoring.

Q: How many hours did the MARCOS training capsule last?

A: While the exact hours are classified, the one-month duration for an elite force suggests an assumption of approximately 450 hours of training based on standard 15-hour daily cycles.

ABOUT MISSION PRAHAR

Mission Prahar was founded by Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj (Masterji) with the primary goal of training 1 crore Indian women in reality-based self-defence survival tactics. It utilizes the "Mission Prahar Training System" (MPTS) and the "Commandos Mitti System," focusing on street survival rather than sports-based martial arts. The training is consistently provided free of cost to women and the armed forces across India.