Cedar Creek Capital Facility Named MSM's 2025 New Facility Of The Year

Surprise, AZ - March 27, 2026 - Cedar Creek Capital is thrilled to share that its Storelocal facility in Surprise, Arizona, has been named Mini-Storage Messenger's (MSM) 2025 New Facility of the Year. Receiving this award is an honor for the project and the team that worked hard to make it happen, as it underscores the dedication to the planning, design, and execution of the facility. Moreover, Mini-Storage Messenger even wrote a feature article about the project, highlighting what makes it stand out in the self-storage industry.

This recognition is a testament to the Cedar Creek Capital team's dedication and expertise. The Surprise Storelocal facility's top-notch design and features are a cut above, and with this award, Cedar Creek Capital is earning its place as a major player in the self-storage game.

“This award is a big deal for us. It shows that our hard work and dedication to making something great really paid off,” said AJ Osborne, CEO of Cedar Creek Capital.“The Storelocal Surprise facility is a great example of what can be achieved with careful planning and attention to detail. It's not only a win for the team but also for the self-storage industry as a whole.”

The facility's scale, modern design, and customer-focused amenities contributed to its selection as a standout among new developments nationwide. Spanning an impressive 169,845 rentable square feet, Storelocal Surprise was designed to meet a wide range of customer needs with a thoughtfully diversified unit mix, including:



891 total units

267 climate-controlled units

624 drive-up units 48 RV and boat storage stalls

“We're thrilled that MSM noticed our efforts and we're proud to have built a facility that doesn't just meet what people need, but raises the bar for quality and performance in self-storage,” Osborne said.“The article they published featuring the facility takes a closer look at what sets Storelocal Surprise apart. It talks about the smart way they do things, how they work well, and the new ideas they use to stay ahead of the competition.”

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About Cedar Creek Capital

Cedar Creek Capital is a company that buys, builds, and operates storage facilities across the US. Because its does everything in-house, Cedar Creek Capital controls every step of the process. This approach helps it generate returns for investors and run storage facilities more smoothly. By being in charge of everything, Cedar Creek Capital can make sure its facilities are the best they can be.