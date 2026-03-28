Highgrove Online School Goes Full Secondary: Year 79 Expansion Confirmed For 2026

London - March 27, 2026 - Highgrove Education, the private British online school widely regarded as the UK's leading provider of online A-level and GCSE education, has announced a landmark expansion: from September 2026 it will offer a complete Year 7 to 9 programme, becoming a full secondary school online.

The move marks a significant milestone for the school, which has built its reputation on exceptional outcomes at GCSE and online A-level since its founding by Heather Rhodes - former Principal of Harrow School Online - and her core academic team. A-level results have consistently outperformed both online competitors and many traditional independent schools, with 50% A* grades and 95% of UK university applicants securing Russell Group places.

The expansion was accelerated by the success of a pioneering first cohort of Year 9 pupils who joined Highgrove this academic year - and, in Heather's words, have thrived.

Heather Rhodes, Founder and Principal of Highgrove Education, said:

"This is huge news for us. A full Key Stage 3 Year 7 to 9 programme was originally on my plans for around 2030 - I'm still slightly baffled as to how things have taken off quite so quickly. We've always known our approach works for students in upper secondary, but seeing younger teenagers take ownership of their learning and take off academically has been awesome. We've seen the demand is there for quality online education at lower secondary, so we're throwing the doors wide open and going full school for 2026."

The announcement positions Highgrove as the only online British independent school to offer a seamless academic journey from Year 7 all the way through to A level - a genuine cradle-to- sixth-form provision delivered entirely online. For families who want an academically rigorous alternative to traditional schooling, the expansion removes the need to switch providers as their children grow.

Highgrove's model - built around flipped learning, small class sizes, and highly experienced teachers, most of whom are also active online GCSE or A-level examiners - has already demonstrated it can deliver results that rival the country's leading independent schools. The school is now confident that the same approach, applied at lower secondary level, will give younger pupils the academic grounding and independent learning skills to excel through GCSEs and beyond.

Places for the Year 7 to 9 programme are expected to be in high demand. The school welcomes applications from ambitious pupils worldwide who are looking for a premium British education outside the traditional classroom, including those with SEND needs who benefit from Highgrove's flexible and personalised approach.

Enrolment for September 2026 entry is now open.

About Highgrove Education - Highgrove Online School

Highgrove Education is a British online school offering full-time and part-time programmes from Year 7 through to A level, plus tutoring, EPQ and elective courses, to ambitious pupils worldwide. Founded by Heather Rhodes, former Principal of Harrow School Online. Company No. 14957544.

Website: highgroveeducation

Address: 167–169 Great Portland Street, Fifth Floor, London W1W 5PF