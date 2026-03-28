The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Goodwill Property In Huntsville, Alabama

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The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Goodwill property located at 8920 Memorial Parkway SW in Huntsville, Alabama for $5,710,000. The 29,520-square-foot building sits on 2.07 acres and was extensively renovated in 2025 with a new roof, updated HVAC systems, and parking lot improvements.

The Goodwill property at 8920 Memorial Parkway SW in Huntsville, Alabama is positioned along US Highway 231/Memorial Parkway Southwest, a major thoroughfare that carries approximately 65,000 vehicles per day. The property is located within a dense retail corridor in the Huntsville MSA anchored by nationally recognized retailers including The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Publix, and Kroger. Haysland Square, an adjacent shopping center, is home to Publix, Circle K, Staples, Five Guys, Sport Clips, Starbucks, and Fifth Third Bank. Logan Square Shopping Center, located directly across US Highway 231, features Kroger, Sherwin-Williams, and South Huntsville Veterinary Hospital. The property is within walking distance of the Hays Farm master-planned development, which includes the Liam at Hays Farm apartment community with 329 units and The Jessam apartment community with 318 units, delivering more than 600 new multifamily residences to the immediate trade area. Grissom High School, which enrolls approximately 1,900 students, is located less than one mile south of the property. The average household income within three miles of the Goodwill in Huntsville exceeds $119,000. More than 87,000 people reside within a five-mile radius. The city of Huntsville has an estimated population of approximately 221,000, making it the most populous city in Alabama, and anchors a metropolitan area exceeding 500,000 residents. The property is situated less than 20 minutes from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Cummings Research Park, the nation's second-largest research park, which hosts more than 300 companies in aerospace, defense, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Major defense employers in the Huntsville MSA include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing. The University of Alabama in Huntsville and Alabama A&M University are also located within the metro area, supporting a highly educated workforce where more than 40 percent of adults hold at least a bachelor's degree.

Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a real estate investment company based in the Southeast. The buyer was an all cash real estate investor from California.

The Goodwill property in Huntsville, Alabama is leased on a triple net basis to Alabama Goodwill Industries, Inc. The lease expires on January 29, 2040, leaving approximately 14 years of remaining term. The lease commenced on January 30, 2025. The tenant is responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the property, including taxes, insurance, and maintenance. The lease features 5% rental escalations every five years throughout the primary term. Alabama Goodwill Industries, Inc. holds three 5-year renewal options, providing potential occupancy through 2055.

Alabama Goodwill Industries, Inc. is a nonprofit social enterprise headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The organization was established in 1927 and has operated across the state for nearly a century. Alabama Goodwill Industries currently runs 17 retail thrift stores and 18 attended donation centers throughout north and central Alabama, with locations in cities including Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile. The organization is dedicated to workforce development, offering job training, employment placement, career education, and vocational rehabilitation services to individuals facing barriers to employment, with a particular focus on people with disabilities. Alabama Goodwill Industries is accredited by CARF and serves as a longtime partner of SourceAmerica, providing paid work experience programs in assembly and packaging to hundreds of Alabamians each year.

“Investor demand for net leased properties with long-term leases and built-in rental escalations remains strong across the single tenant sector,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group.“Properties in high-traffic retail corridors within growing metropolitan areas like the Huntsville MSA continue to attract significant interest from both institutional and private capital.” Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“The extensive 2025 renovation, combined with the property's position along a 65,000-vehicle-per-day corridor surrounded by national retailers such as The Home Depot, Sam's Club, and Publix, generated competitive interest from multiple buyers throughout the marketing process.” John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, noted,“The all cash buyer was attracted to the long-term triple net lease structure with 5% rental escalations, which provides predictable income growth with minimal landlord responsibilities over the remaining 14-year primary term.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $11 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013–2025, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

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