Cinn Alphonse Releases Evil Lives, A Gripping Urban Drama Of Survival, Faith, And Forgiveness

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"EVILIVE: BIRTH OF MIAMI CONNECTION By Cinn Alphonse"

Inspired by real experiences and inner-city realities, Evil Lives explores the strength of a young woman overcoming trauma and reclaiming hope.

Author Cinn Alphonse has officially released her powerful debut novel, Evil Lives, a raw and emotionally charged story that exposes the hidden struggles of abuse, family betrayal, and redemption. Set in the gritty neighborhoods of Miami, the book follows Angelique Qross, a young girl fighting to survive a life marked by homelessness, addiction, and violence - yet determined to rise through faith and self-belief.

Evil Lives chronicles Angelique's painful journey from a broken childhood to a young adulthood scarred by her mother's cruelty, sexual violence, and systemic neglect. Despite the darkness surrounding her, Angelique never fully surrenders to despair. Guided by her grandmother's love and her belief in God's purpose, she learns that even in the face of evil, the human spirit can endure and heal.

Through its unflinching honesty and heartfelt storytelling, the novel sheds light on difficult social issues - child abuse, addiction, homelessness, and the generational cycle of trauma - while delivering a message of resilience and divine redemption.

“Evil Lives is about surviving what was meant to destroy you,” said author Cinn Alphonse.“It's a story for anyone who has faced pain, betrayal, or loss - and found strength through faith, forgiveness, and love.”

The novel's vivid dialogue, emotional realism, and authentic Miami setting immerse readers in Angelique's world. As she endures loss, betrayal, and unimaginable violence, Angelique ultimately reclaims her dignity and discovers that faith, family, and forgiveness are stronger than hate.

Since its launch, Evil Lives has drawn praise from readers for its courage and emotional truth. Many describe it as a story that“hurts and heals at the same time” - one that speaks directly to survivors of abuse and those seeking hope in the aftermath of hardship.

Key Highlights of Evil Lives:

. Explores trauma, faith, and survival through a young woman's voice

. Tackles social issues with honesty and compassion

. Set against the real-life backdrops of Miami's inner-city struggles

. Written by an author inspired by faith and resilience

Evil Lives is now available in paperback and eBook formats.

About the Author

Cinn Alphonse, born in New York City and raised in Florida, is a writer and graduate of Barry University. Raised in a Christian household, Alphonse draws inspiration from her faith and personal loss - having lost both parents before the age of 40 - to tell stories that honor survival and divine grace. Evil Lives is her debut novel, marking the beginning of a powerful voice in urban fiction and inspirational storytelling.