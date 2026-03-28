From Dunhuang To Shanghai: XUYAN Reimagines Silk Road Heritage Through Immersive Cultural Experience

MENAFN - GetNews) A delegation from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of Dunhuang, together with representatives from the cultural and tourism sector, recently visited Shanghai to explore“Say·Dunhuang,” a newly launched immersive cultural project developed under the XUYAN brand.

The visit marked a deeper exchange on how Dunhuang - one of the most culturally significant nodes along the ancient Silk Road - can be reinterpreted for contemporary audiences, and translated into formats that resonate beyond China.







For centuries, Dunhuang has stood as a crossroads of civilizations, where artistic, religious, and cultural influences converged. Its mural art, the iconic Flying Apsaras, and ancient music and dance traditions together form one of the most recognizable visual and cultural systems in Chinese history.

Today, the challenge is no longer preservation alone, but transformation - how to present this heritage in ways that are immersive, accessible, and globally relevant.

Developed under XUYAN, a brand dedicated to immersive dining and cultural storytelling,“Say·Dunhuang” offers a multi-sensory experience that brings Silk Road narratives into a contemporary urban setting. By integrating space, performance, and dining, the project transforms traditional cultural content into a living, experiential format.



















Rather than presenting culture as static exhibition, the project invites audiences to engage with it - to move through it, interact with it, and experience it as part of a narrative environment.

This approach reflects a broader shift in the global cultural landscape, where immersive experiences are emerging as a key medium for storytelling, particularly at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and hospitality.

As part of XUYAN's broader vision,“Say·Dunhuang” represents an ongoing exploration of how Chinese cultural narratives can be translated into formats that are not only rooted in heritage, but also adaptable to international markets.

During the visit, the Dunhuang delegation engaged in discussions around cultural translation, spatial storytelling, and the integration of cultural content within contemporary commercial environments. The exchange also explored how immersive formats can enhance cultural perception and deepen audience engagement.

Industry observers note that projects like“Say·Dunhuang” signal a new direction in cultural tourism - one that moves beyond traditional presentation, and toward experience-driven formats capable of reaching wider global audiences.







As cultural heritage continues to intersect with urban life and global consumption patterns, the ability to balance authenticity with innovation will define the next generation of cultural experiences.