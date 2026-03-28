Miami Criminal Attorney Reveals The Most Misunderstood Legal Rights During Arrest

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Off-record comments can be used. Miranda warnings are not required the moment handcuffs go on. Refusing a breath test carries serious consequences in Florida. People wait for rights that are never triggered, and that delay can cost them their freedom Law is a Miami-based criminal defense firm serving South Florida in state and federal courts. Led by a former prosecutor, it handles DUI, drug, and violent crime cases with a focus on strategy and constitutional rights. The firm highlights misconceptions about arrest rights and uses detailed evidence review to challenge weak cases and reduce penalties.

Piotrowski Law is a criminal defense firm based in Miami that defends individuals under arrest and facing prosecution in South Florida. The company defends its clients in state and federal courts of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Under the guidance of a former Miami-Dade prosecutor, the practice is based on trial strategy, constitutional analysis, and aggressive courtroom advocacy when the liberty, reputation and future earnings are at stake.

The firm deals with DUI, drug trafficking, domestic violence, firearm charges, probation violations, juvenile crime, and white collar crimes as a criminal defense attorney. The most recent article discusses the most misconceived legal rights at the time of arrest. It disaggregates Miranda timing, off-record statements, breathalyzer refusals, and search-and-seizure provisions under Florida law, demonstrating how real cases are handled in police reports and courtrooms.

“Television has trained people to believe they are protected in ways that are simply not true,” said a company spokesperson.“Off-record comments can be used. Miranda warnings are not required the moment handcuffs go on. Refusing a breath test carries serious consequences in Florida. People wait for rights that are never triggered, and that delay can cost them their freedom.”

The article explains that Miranda warnings are required only during custodial interrogation, not at the instant of arrest. It explains how voluntary statements made in patrol cars, on jail phones, or to undercover officers can be admitted into evidence in court. It also outlines Florida's implied consent law, under which breath-test refusal can lead to license suspension and be used as evidence. As a criminal defense attorney in Miami, the firm analyzes how judges review probable cause and suppression motions.

The piece also addresses consent searches. Many residents believe police must obtain a warrant in every situation. The reality is that consent, exigent circumstances, vehicle exceptions, and search incidents to arrest doctrines often apply. The article warns that agreeing to a search without understanding the scope can eliminate strong defenses. It emphasizes that early legal intervention can change the course of the case before charges are formally filed.

Piotrowski Law draws on prosecutorial experience to explain how charging decisions are made. The firm reviews body camera footage, dispatch logs, breath test maintenance records, and witness inconsistencies to identify constitutional violations. The goal is simple. Reduce exposure to jail, fines, probation, and a permanent criminal record by challenging weak evidence and unlawful police conduct before the case hardens.

About Piotrowski Law

Piotrowski Law is a South Florida criminal defense firm representing clients in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The firm focuses on DUI, drug crimes, domestic violence, probation violations, federal offenses, and record sealing. Backed by former prosecutorial experience, the practice concentrates on constitutional challenges and trial litigation. Visit Piotrowski Law's website for more information.