European Stocks Fall As Inflation Concerns Worsen Amid Middle East Tensions
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.6% at 583.8 points, and was on track to break a three-day winning streak.
Meanwhile, rising yields on short-term European bonds, which reflect interest rate expectations, weighed on stocks.
A surge in crude oil prices pressured travel and leisure stocks, whose sub-index fell 0.9%, while concerns about growth impacted the industrial and banking sectors, which declined 0.9% and 1%, respectively.
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