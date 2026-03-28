Minor Temperature Increase Accompanied By Freezing, Fog Warnings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Temperatures saw a slight increase across Jordan on Friday, while conditions remained cold and partly cloudy, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).Light to moderate rain fell intermittently in the northern and central regions, as well as in limited parts of the southwestern and eastern areas. Active westerly winds swept across the country, with occasional strong gusts reported in some areas. By evening, rainfall activity is expected to ease, winds will subside, and weather conditions will gradually stabilize.The JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to fog and low-lying clouds, particularly over mountainous areas. It also cautioned against the risk of frost formation during the early morning hours in the high southern mountains, especially in the Sharah range, as well as slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly again, bringing relatively cold but stable conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warmer weather. Medium- and high-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate southwesterly winds.A further increase in temperatures is expected on Sunday, with mild conditions prevailing in most areas and warmer weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and there is a chance of light scattered showers in parts of the Kingdom. Winds will remain moderate southwesterly, occasionally becoming active.By Monday, temperatures are set to drop noticeably, with relatively cold conditions returning to most regions, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover will persist at different altitudes, with a chance of light rain in northern areas. Winds will be moderate southwesterly, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 11 degrees Celsius, and a low of 6 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 23 degrees, sliding to 16 degrees at night.