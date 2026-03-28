Senate Speaker: Protecting Oceans No Longer Moral Duty But Necessity For Life

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez stressed that protecting oceans and seas is no longer merely a humanitarian or ethical obligation, but an essential requirement for the continuation of life on Earth.Speaking at the 46th annual forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action and the fourth meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly for Oceans, held at the Mexican Senate on Friday, Al-Fayez noted that oceans cover nearly two-thirds of the planet and serve as a primary food source for humanity, particularly amid rising hunger caused by wars, conflicts, and natural disasters.He emphasized that safeguarding the marine environment is no longer a domestic issue for individual countries, but rather a reflection of the principle of the "common heritage of mankind," as stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, given the environment's central role in sustaining human life.Al-Fayez highlighted Jordan's commitment to marine protection, noting that the Kingdom has joined international agreements on marine biodiversity and has taken strict measures to preserve the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba, including monitoring marine life and coral reefs.He pointed to the establishment of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, created under directives from King Abdullah II, describing it as one of Jordan's most significant natural treasures due to its exceptional biodiversity and unique ecosystems. The reserve hosts hundreds of coral species and diverse marine life, making it a leading global destination for sustainable eco-tourism.Al-Fayez also referenced the King's repeated calls at international platforms including UN climate conferences and the Third UN Ocean Conference held in Nice in 2025 for stronger global cooperation based on science, innovation, and partnership to protect oceans, which billions of people depend on.Despite its limited coastline and economic challenges, Jordan has prioritized marine protection, he said, noting that in 2020 the Kingdom established its first national marine reserve in the Gulf of Aqaba. Today, around 30% of Jordan's coastline in Aqaba is designated as protected, contributing to the global goal of protecting 30% of oceans by 2030.The Aqaba Marine Reserve has received international recognition, including its inclusion on the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and its placement on UNESCO's tentative World Heritage list.Al-Fayez underscored Jordan's ongoing support for advanced scientific research on Aqaba's coral reefs, which have shown remarkable resilience to rising temperatures a feature that gives Jordan global scientific importance in efforts to protect coral reefs amid climate change.He added that marine protection is closely tied to sustaining fisheries, supporting fishermen's livelihoods, and developing local communities, with Jordan working to promote sustainable fisheries management and pioneering aquaculture projects as part of a broader blue economy strategy.In line with the royal vision, Jordan has also launched a project to develop the International Aqaba Marine Reserve Center, aimed at creating a global hub combining applied scientific research, environmental protection, eco-tourism, education, and awareness through a dedicated marine science and technology center.Al-Fayez warned that marine pollution, with its multiple sources, has become one of the most pressing global challenges, threatening oceans, environmental security, and economic stability. He stressed the need for stronger international efforts and binding legal frameworks to combat pollution and preserve marine resources sustainably.He noted that current international efforts remain insufficient despite the adoption of the High Seas Treaty, a legally binding agreement to protect biodiversity in international waters and enable the establishment of marine protected areas.Al-Fayez called on parliaments worldwide to enact effective legislation to reduce marine pollution while facilitating the expansion of marine reserves. He also urged greater support for ocean science and the adoption of policies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly "Life Below Water."The forum is discussing the role of parliaments in advancing legislation to protect marine biodiversity, alongside issues related to governance, innovation, sustainable development, the blue economy, and the expansion of marine protected areas.