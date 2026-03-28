Senate Speaker, Mexican Counterpart Discuss Boosting Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez met on Friday in Mexico City with Mexican Senate President Laura Itzel Castillo to discuss ways to strengthen Jordanian–Mexican relations across various sectors, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.The meeting, attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Mexico Adli Al-Khalidi, also addressed current regional developments, including the repercussions of the Iranian–U.S.–Israeli war on the Middle East and the world, as well as prospects for peace in the region.The talks took place on the sidelines of Al-Fayez's participation in the 46th annual forum of the Parliamentarians for Global Action and the fourth advisory assembly of parliamentarians for oceans, held in Mexico City.The meetings focus on the role of parliamentarians in protecting marine environments and biodiversity, alongside issues of sustainable development, governance, and marine conservation.Al-Fayez emphasized that Jordan and Mexico share relations based on mutual respect and common interests, noting that diplomatic ties date back to 1975. He reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and maintaining consultation on issues of mutual concern, particularly developments in the Middle East.He underscored the importance of advancing parliamentary relations between the Jordanian Senate and the Mexican Senate, including activating the parliamentary cooperation agreement signed in 2015. He also called for expanding economic ties, particularly in culture, education, and sustainable development, as well as coordinating positions in international parliamentary forums.Al-Fayez highlighted King Abdullah II's 2014 visit to Mexico as a key milestone that gave strong momentum to bilateral relations. He urged broader cooperation, including the establishment of a joint Jordanian–Mexican business council to facilitate direct engagement between the two countries' business communities and the implementation of agreements signed during the royal visit.On regional issues, Al-Fayez outlined the challenges facing the Middle East, stressing that Jordan continues to face economic pressures due to surrounding conflicts, Israeli policies, and the broader impact of the ongoing war on energy prices, food supply chains, and regional stability.He reviewed the efforts led by King Abdullah II to achieve peace in the Middle East, reiterating that stability cannot be achieved without resolving the Palestinian issue on the basis of a two-state solution, in line with international legitimacy. He also warned of the dangers of escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.Al-Fayez reaffirmed Jordan's firm rejection of any attempts to resolve the Palestinian issue at its expense, including the forced displacement of Palestinians, which he described as a war crime. He stressed that Jordan would strongly confront any such attempts.He called on Mexico and the international community to support efforts aimed at ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza and advancing a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.Al-Fayez also addressed the Iranian–U.S.–Israeli war, stressing that Jordan, under King Abdullah II's leadership, calls for an end to the conflict due to its dangerous repercussions. He reiterated that Jordan will not allow itself to become a battlefield and rejects any violations of its sovereignty or attacks on Arab states, condemning Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Jordan and Gulf countries.For her part, Castillo praised King Abdullah II's significant role in supporting international efforts to end the Middle East conflict and achieve peace, highlighting the depth of Jordanian–Mexican relations.She also commended Jordan's role, under the King's directives, in facilitating the evacuation of Mexican nationals via Jordan during the events of October 7.Castillo noted that bilateral relations, built on mutual respect and dialogue for over 50 years, have expanded across trade, culture, and academic exchange. She pointed to cultural cooperation through the twinning agreement between Petra and Chichén Itz?, as well as academic partnerships between universities in both countries.She also highlighted cooperation between Amman and Mexico City, stressing that these ties create opportunities to further strengthen relations.Congratulating Jordan on the 80th anniversary of its independence, Castillo expressed confidence that the talks would deepen dialogue and open broader avenues for cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.Despite the geographical distance, she said, both countries share a commitment to peace and security, reaffirming Mexico's consistent support for the two-state solution.Castillo also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza, including the high number of casualties, especially among children, and voiced hope for achieving peace, self-determination, and sovereignty for the State of Palestine.She concluded by affirming that the Mexican Senate will continue efforts to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary relations and expand economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.