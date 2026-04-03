Delhi: Two Arrested 28.46 Gm Of Smack Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Central District Police of Delhi have arrested two drug peddlers, including a narcotics supplier, and recovered a total of 28.46 grams of smack along with cash and a weighing machine, officials said on Friday.

The operation was carried out by the team of Sidhipura Police Post under DBG Road Police Station, following sustained surveillance and questioning.

According to the police, the case dates back to March 31, when constables Vishal and Shishram were on routine patrolling duty near Loco Railway Colony in the Kishanganj area.

During the patrol, they noticed a suspicious gathering where a man was allegedly selling narcotics to several individuals.

As soon as the police approached, the people present at the spot fled, raising suspicion.

The police team managed to apprehend the accused, identified as Ashish alias Changu, a resident of Kishanganj.

After following due legal procedures under the NDPS Act, a search was conducted and 12.34 grams of smack was recovered from his possession.

The recovered substance was tested on the spot using a narcotics detection kit by the forensic team and confirmed to be a prohibited drug.

Subsequently, an FIR under Section 21(B) of the NDPS Act was registered at DBG Road Police Station, and further investigation was initiated.

During sustained questioning and police custody remand, accused Ashish disclosed that he procured the contraband from a local supplier identified as Md. Imran.

Acting on this crucial lead, a police team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Laxmi Narayan, ASI Mohan Lal, and Constables Vishal, Shishram, and Ravinder was formed under the supervision of Sub-Inspector (SI) Sumit Singh, In-charge of Sidhipura Police Post.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Station House Officer Inspector Randhir Singh and overall supervision of Paharganj Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shaurabh A. Narendra.

On April 1, the police conducted a raid at the residence of the drug supplier and successfully apprehended Md. Imran from the Kishanganj area.

During the search, 16.12 grams of smack, a weighing machine, and cash were recovered, indicating active involvement in drug peddling.

Police said that the accused Ashish was engaged in selling smack near the railway station after procuring it from Md. Imran, thereby establishing a local supply chain.

Investigations also revealed that Ashish has a long criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him across several police stations, including Sadar Bazar, DBG Road, Roop Nagar, and Sarai Rohilla.

His previous involvements include cases of theft, robbery, and assault under various sections of the IPC.

Officials said that the swift and coordinated action by the police team not only led to the arrest of the drug peddler and supplier but also helped in identifying the drug supply network operating in the area.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network and to curb the menace of drug trafficking in Central Delhi, police added.