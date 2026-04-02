PS6 Handheld: Everything We Know About Sony's Next Portable Console

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As Sony raises prices on current-gen hardware like the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, attention is already shifting to what comes next - the PlayStation 6.

The upcoming console is widely expected to push into premium territory, with analysts suggesting a potential $1,000 price tag. But alongside it, there's a possibility of a dedicated PS6 handheld.

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If rumours are accurate, Sony could be preparing its first true handheld console since the PlayStation Vita.

Internally codenamed“Project Canis,” the device is expected to offer a more affordable entry point into next-gen gaming, potentially landing somewhere around $700. That may still sound expensive, but in a world where flagship consoles could cross $1,000, it'd feel far more accessible.

According to hardware leaker KeplerL2, as pointed out by Gizmodo, the PS6 handheld could outperform the Xbox Series S in certain scenarios.

On paper, that might not sound groundbreaking, but for a portable device, it's a big deal. And if it matches or exceeds Series S-level performance in a handheld form factor, that's a significant leap.

The PS6 handheld is also rumoured to feature cutting-edge AMD architecture, including a Zen 6 CPU and a RDNA 5 GPU. More importantly, it could introduce a new version of Sony's upscaling tech, referred to as“PSSR 3” (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).

This AI-driven system would upscale lower-resolution graphics to near-native quality, improve performance without sacrificing visuals, and enhance ray tracing capabilities on a portable device.

It's similar to Nvidia's DLSS, which has helped devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 punch above their weight in terms of performance.

Another key rumour suggests the PS6 handheld could support both portable and docked gameplay, much like modern hybrid consoles.

Leaks currently point to a late 2027 release window for both the PS6 console and its handheld counterpart. That timeline aligns with typical console cycles and gives Sony enough room to refine the technology.

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