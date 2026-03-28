G7 Calls For Immediate Halt To Attacks On Civilians In Middle East Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven issued a joint statement on Friday following a meeting near Paris, urging an immediate cessation of attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure in the Middle East.The ministers underscored the "utmost necessity" of restoring and ensuring the long-term safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to France 24.In their statement, they emphasized the importance of strengthened partnerships, coordination, and support for initiatives aimed at mitigating global economic shocks. These include disruptions to supply chains in key sectors such as energy, fertilizers, and trade issues that have direct consequences for citizens worldwide.The ministers reiterated the urgent need to guarantee safe and unrestricted maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.The G7 comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, along with the European Union.