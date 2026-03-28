Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Condemns Ongoing Closure Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has strongly condemned the continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces during the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and up to the present day, describing the measure as an unacceptable and unethical act and a blatant violation of international law.In a statement, Al-Azhar said the restrictions deprive Palestinians of their right to practice their religious rituals and provoke the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. It warned that such policies could have serious repercussions for regional stability.Al-Azhar called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and confront what it described as "systematic hostile actions" aimed at fueling tensions and turning the region into a persistent hotspot of conflict.The institution reaffirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain a purely Islamic holy site, rejecting any attempts to impose temporal or spatial division or to alter the historical identity of Jerusalem.