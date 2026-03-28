Local Administration Minister Urges Municipal Readiness Ahead Of Incoming Depressions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Ashraf Al-Ghizawi - Minister of Local Administration, Walid Al-Masri, stressed the importance of municipal preparedness for upcoming weather conditions, as the Kingdom is expected to be affected by a new low-pressure system starting Sunday.Speaking on Friday during a meeting with heads of municipal committees in Irbid Governorate at the Greater Irbid Municipality building, Al-Masri said municipalities must ensure proper engineering standards in road construction and rehabilitation projects.He emphasized that the ministry will not approve any road-paving tenders unless they include detailed longitudinal and cross-sectional designs to prevent water accumulation and ensure efficient drainage.The minister called on municipal leaders to identify drainage-related issues within their jurisdictions and avoid installing rainwater drainage lines that do not meet approved specifications. He also urged the construction of box culverts in critical locations, as well as sidewalks and retaining walls in areas prone to flooding from higher ground.Al-Masri highlighted the importance of conducting laboratory tests at every stage of project implementation, noting that quality control must be a core component of all tenders. He added that the ministry has requested technical experts in municipalities to submit unified specifications for restoration works for review and approval.On another note, the minister stressed the need to begin preparations for upcoming national celebrations, including Flag Day and Jordan's 80th Independence Day. He called for municipalities to implement flagpole regulations, raise flags across cities, towns, and villages, and illuminate key buildings and landmarks with the colors of the Jordanian flag.Al-Masri also noted that the "mystery shopper" evaluation system in municipalities places top priority on cleanliness, as well as staff interaction with the public and service delivery. He described public cleanliness as a "red line" and a top priority in municipal operations, including in public spaces and recreational areas.Furthermore, he underscored the need to enhance employee performance through specialized training programs, revealing that the ministry has developed a comprehensive training plan for all municipal staff, set to begin in June.Finally, the minister urged municipal committees to report any issues related to electronic systems, including business licensing and clearance certificates, so they can be addressed promptly. He added that digital systems will continue to be expanded and supported with training across municipalities nationwide.