Paratroopers Capture Six Russian Troops In Sloviansk Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and released a video.

“They surrendered voluntarily. Each was carrying out a mission under conditions where the only way to survive was to lay down their weapons and come out with their hands up. Each of them had their own motivation. Some had spent most of their lives in prison, some had tried to avoid military service, and others had joined to earn money,” the Airborne Assault Forces commented on the video.

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The 81st Airborne Brigade emphasized that it strictly adheres to the norms of international humanitarian law. Therefore, it guarantees the safety of every invader who voluntarily lays down their arms.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces halted a large-scale offensiv by Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk area.

Image: screenshot from video