G7 Ministers Call For End To Attacks On Civilians Amid War In Middle East Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters stated this in an article.

In the statement agreed on the second day of talks, the ministers emphasized the importance of minimizing the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilians, and critical infrastructure.

"We focused on the value ​of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting ​initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such ‌as ⁠disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens," the statement seen by Reuters said.

The ministers also stressed the need to restore safe and unhindered navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lithuania expresses protest with Russia over strikes on Ukraine, including attacks on central Lviv

The Group of Seven includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, as well as the EU.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime targets in Iran. In response, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan. Fighting in the region is ongoing.

On March 26, a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers began in France, with support for Ukraine as one of the key topics.