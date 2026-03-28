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Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region About 50 Times In One Day, Leaving Five Injured

Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region About 50 Times In One Day, Leaving Five Injured


2026-03-28 12:13:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

A hair salon, a shop, a gas station, vehicles, and apartment and private houses were damaged. A 58-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

Read also: Russian drones attack Chernihiv region, spark fire and kill one

In the Pokrovske community of the Synelnykove district, private homes were damaged. A 37-year-old man sustained severe injuries.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces struck the district center, as well as the Hrushivka and Novopillia communities. Infrastructure was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih on the morning of March 27, damaging infrastructure.

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