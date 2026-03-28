DM Fedorov: Electronic Points Can Now Be Exchanged For Drone Parts And Technology

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Facebook.

“We are expanding the capabilities of the Army of Drones system. Now units will have more options. Points can be exchanged not only for ready-made solutions but also for components. The result is greater flexibility on the battlefield. Now the military can customize systems for specific tasks and quickly adapt technologies,” Fedorov noted.

Available components include: communication devices, video cameras, receivers, repeaters, navigation and power supply devices, release systems, controllers, software, and other components.

“At the same time, we are supporting manufacturers. We are introducing the option of advance payments-up to 70% prepayment for goods purchased with eBals. This will allow manufacturers to scale up production and meet the front's needs more quickly,” Fedorov emphasized.

According to him, the average delivery time is already about 10 days.

Ukraine deploys unified drone command system in just two months –

“We are building a system where units identify their needs and enhance their capabilities for specific tasks,” Fedorov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has expanded the scoring system and added new categories to the“Army of Drones” program: sniping, mobile fire teams, and army aviation.

Photos provided by Mykhailo Fedorov's press service