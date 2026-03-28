Zelensky: Main Global Challenge Today Is Countering“Shahed” Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state expressed this view in a televised interview, according to Ukrinform.

“The fight against 'Shaheds' is the main challenge in the world right now, so that we all understand. Everyone in the Middle East is talking about this; everyone understands what it is,” he noted.

Zelensky also noted that the Ukrainian side has intelligence reports indicating programs for the use and production [of weapons] in Russia.

“We are analyzing old programs and current programs for 2026. They are all [cheaper]. From mass ballistic production and, accordingly, deployment, to massive drone attacks. That is, it's cheaper and, in principle, allows for the destruction of critical infrastructure and so on. That is why our experience is very important,” the President is convinced.

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At the same time, he noted that Russia is definitely helping Iran.

“And Ukraine is providing precise expertise [to some other countries] on protecting civilian infrastructure, and above all, people,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukraine is sharing its experience in defending against drones with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf.

Photo: OP