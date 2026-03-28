Former Minister: Canada Should Step Up Support For Ukraine As U.S. Role Weakens

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by former Canadian Minister of International Trade Ed Fast in an interview with Ukrinform.

Fast noted that if U.S. support weakened, Canada should increase its contributions to support Ukraine, but added that it was also necessary to be realistic, as Canada was not a military superpower. He said that Canada could help Ukraine and was already doing so, but that it was unrealistic to expect that Canada alone could help overcome the existential threat facing Ukraine.

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At the same time, he expressed his conviction that“Prime Minister Carney understands how high the stakes are and what exactly is at stake.”

As reported, last month Canada announced that it would provide Ukraine with approximately 400 new armored vehicles manufactured by Roshel.

Photo: Ed Fast/Facebook