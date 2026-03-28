SSU Detains Russian Agent Coordinating Strikes Against AFU Artillery In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

According to the case file, the enemy's main targets were fortified areas and combat positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, which keeps Russian assault groups under fire control.

Upon receiving the coordinates, the Russian invaders planned to carry out precision strikes against them using available weaponry, including 1.5-ton guided aerial bombs.

SSU officers thwarted the enemy's plans, exposed the agent in advance, and detained him after taking measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

The investigation established that an unemployed resident of Dobropillia, recruited by the Russians, was responsible for targeting the guided aerial bombs. He came to the attention of the Russian GRU after posting pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channel chat rooms.

After being recruited, the agent traveled around the Pokrovsk metropolitan area and, upon identifying military facilities, conducted reconnaissance to take photos and mark their geolocations on Google Maps.

To coordinate his reconnaissance missions, the suspect remained in constant contact with a handler from the Russian GRU, whose identity has already been established by SSU counterintelligence officers.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, which he used to communicate with the Russian intelligence officer via a messaging app.

SSU detains Russian agent who attempted to cut off power to Kropyvnytskyi

SSU investigators have notified the agent of his status as a suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian intelligence and combat network of 10 individuals was neutralized in Ukraine; they were spying on the Armed Forces and planning contract killings of public figures, including volunteer Serhiy Sternenko and Russian Volunteer Corps fighter Illia Bohdanov.

Photo: SSU