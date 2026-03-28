Ukraine Plans To Increase Rapeseed Oil Exports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This forecast comes from experts at the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UAC), according to Ukrinform.

“The situation on the rapeseed market in the 2025/2026 MY is an example of the Ukrainian agricultural sector's shift from exporting raw materials to producing goods with higher added value. Despite a decrease in the total harvest due to weather factors, regulatory changes are expected to stimulate domestic processing. This will allow for increased production and export of rapeseed oil to international markets,” UAC believes.

Specifically, in the current marketing year, the area planted with rapeseed was 1.3 million hectares, which is 2.4% less than in the previous year. Yields also declined due to difficult weather conditions, resulting in a drop in crop production to 3.2 million tons (-10.1% compared to the previous marketing year).

At the same time, rapeseed oil production is projected to increase 2.6-fold-to 582,000 tons. Domestic consumption, however, remains within the range of 4,000–6,000 tons per year, as Ukrainians traditionally prefer sunflower oil.

Thanks to the introduction of export duties on rapeseed, domestic processing and consumption in the 2025/2026 marketing year are estimated at 1.5 million tons, which is 2.6 times higher than the figure for the previous marketing year.

Winter crops sown on 461,000 ha in Vinnytsia region for 2026 harvest

It is expected that the bulk of production will be directed toward exports, which are forecast to grow 2.7-fold-to 576,000 tons compared to the 2024/2025 marketing year-while raw material supplies will decrease 1.8-fold-to 1.8 million tons.

The main export markets remain the European Union and Asia.

As reported, farmers' additional expenses for the 2026 planting season increased by approximately 5%, while diesel fuel prices rose by up to 40%.

Photo: ucab