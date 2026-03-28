Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fitch: Iran War Could Cut Global GDP By Almost 1%

Fitch: Iran War Could Cut Global GDP By Almost 1%


2026-03-28 12:13:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fitch Ratings announced on Thursday that an adverse scenario in which the Iran war continues through the first half of 2026 could leave global real GDP "about 0.8% lower after four quarters" compared to its March Global Economic Outlook (GEO), AzerNEWS reports.

The agency said "higher oil prices and declining equity markets" would drive the downturn, with the United States, Japan, and Korea among the hardest hit. In its baseline, Fitch projected global growth at 2.6%, with the United States at 2.2%, China at 4.3%, and the Eurozone at 1.3%. Under the adverse scenario, US growth could slow to 1.5%, China would fall below 4%, and the Eurozone under 1%.

Fitch added the impact would intensify over time, with US growth at "just 0.6%" year-on-year after four quarters, while Eurozone growth would also drop to 0.6%. It also warned inflation would rise by 1.3 percentage points (pp) after four quarters, but said monetary policy in major economies is unlikely to tighten significantly.

MENAFN28032026000195011045ID1110910948



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search