Russia Says Report It Is Sending Drones To Iran 'Lies'
Russia is a close ally of Iran, but denies having sent military aid to its partner since the United States and Israel began attacking the country in February.
“There are so many lies being spread by the media... Do not pay attention to them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to an AFP question.
The Financial Times, which published the report on Wednesday, cited Western intelligence officials as saying that Russia was in the process of delivering drones to Tehran and would complete the shipments by the end of March.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Moscow had passed sensitive intelligence to Tehran, including the locations of US warships and aircraft in the region.
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