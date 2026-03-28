Iran Launches Volunteer Campaign, Calls Citizens Over 12 To Support War Effort

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran has launched a nationwide volunteer initiative titled “Defenders of the Homeland for Iran,” calling on civilians aged 12 and above to support wartime effortsm, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Rahim Nadali, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, the campaign aims to mobilize citizens with various skills to assist those directly involved in defending the country.

“We have decided to create a platform where all relevant individuals can play a role in defending the homeland according to their qualifications and abilities,” Nadali said in a statement to state television.

Participants in the campaign will be engaged in a wide range of support activities, including:

- patrol assistance

- intelligence gathering

- vehicle maintenance and inspection

- food preparation and supply distribution

- repair of damaged homes

- medical support, including involvement of doctors and nurses

- care for the wounded

Registration is being carried out through local branches of the Basij force, a paramilitary organization affiliated with the IRGC.

Officials stated that individuals wishing to join can submit applications and be added to the volunteer registry by completing the required forms.