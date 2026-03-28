Food Inflation Surges Worldwide: Iran Hit Hardest, While Azerbaijan Remains Stable

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The list of countries with the highest food inflation in 2026 has been unveiled by Visual Capitalist, highlighting sharp disparities across global economies, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the data, Iran ranks first, with food prices projected to rise by 55.9%, significantly exceeding the global average of 3.2%. Persistent currency depreciation and prolonged inflationary pressures continue to drive food costs higher in the country.

Argentina and Türkiye follow in second and third place, with projected food inflation rates of 33.2% and 24.1%, respectively, reflecting ongoing multi-year inflation trends.

Several sub-Saharan African countries also feature prominently on the list, including:

- Nigeria (17.1%)

- Angola (14.8%)

- Zambia (10.8%)

- Ethiopia (10.1%)

In many of these economies, food inflation is closely tied to currency volatility, import dependence, and supply constraints.

Azerbaijan's position

Azerbaijan ranks 26th on the list, with food inflation projected at 6.8% in 2026. This places the country below many higher-inflation economies, indicating relatively more stable food price dynamics.

Forecasts from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) suggest that food inflation will vary widely across 160 countries in 2026.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to record the highest regional increase at 8.9%, followed by:

- Latin America: 4.8%

- North America: 4.3%

- Europe and Central Asia: 4.2%

- South Africa: 3.8%

Lower rates are forecast in:

- South Asia: 2.7%

- Asia-Pacific: 1%