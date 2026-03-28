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Iran Argues Grossi Is Not Useful, Only Makes Things Worse

Iran Argues Grossi Is Not Useful, Only Makes Things Worse


2026-03-28 12:13:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi (pictured) said on Friday that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has not done anything "useful" about the conflict in Iran, but only made the situation "worse" with his "destructive statements from time to time", AzerNEWS reports.

"He has not condemned the attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, including the two recent attacks on the Bushehr power plant site, and instead of issuing a serious warning about the effects of war on Iran's safeguarded nuclear program and any use of other destructive and illegal weapons, he is showing the way to destroy Iran's legitimate and legal nuclear activities," Gharibabadi said in a post on X.

The Iranian minister referred to Grossi's recent claims that "No war can destroy Iran's nuclear capability, unless it is a nuclear war," stating that the IAEA chief's statements are "biased and passive."

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