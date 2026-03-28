German FM: US-Iran Direct Talks May Start Soon In Pakistan

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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (pictured) stated on Friday that it is a "positive sign" that the United States and Iran are having indirect negotiations and that the countries' delegations are set to meet "very soon" for direct talks in Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.

"Based on my information, there have been indirect contacts, and preparations have been made to meet directly. That would be very soon in Pakistan, apparently," Wadephul told German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

The German foreign minister also stated that there is not a lack of weapons in the conflict, but a lack of communication, and that Berlin is attempting to help overcome this.

US President Donald Trump says he will further delay attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure by 10 days – until April 6 – as he continues to claim talks with Iran on a peace deal are going“very well”.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirms Islamabad is relaying messages between US and Iranian officials as part of mediation efforts to end the war, with Turkiye and Egypt also lending support.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian tells Al Jazeera at least 1,937 people have been killed in US-Israeli attacks on his country.