Regional Economies Strain Under Fuel Shortages Amid Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, have triggered a cascading energy crisis across Asia, exposing the region's structural dependence on Middle Eastern energy supplies.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing international media, governments across the region have introduced emergency demand-reduction measures. These include reducing working hours, transitioning to remote work formats, and temporarily closing educational institutions in an effort to curb fuel consumption and stabilize domestic markets.

Even China, despite its substantial strategic reserves, has implemented precautionary restrictions as rising global fuel prices begin to exert inflationary pressure. This highlights the scale of the disruption, given China's typically strong buffering capacity against external energy shocks.

In Philippines, authorities have declared a state of emergency as the transport sector faces severe strain. Declining fuel availability and rising costs have significantly reduced drivers' incomes, forcing many to suspend operations, a development that risks broader socio-economic consequences.

Similarly, Thailand has shifted into energy-saving mode, mandating remote work across government institutions and restricting air conditioning usage, signaling an urgent attempt to manage electricity demand and fuel consumption simultaneously.

More acute supply-side stress is visible in Sri Lanka and Myanmar, where authorities have introduced fuel rationing systems. Long queues at filling stations have disrupted daily economic activity, reflecting both logistical constraints and heightened public demand amid uncertainty.

In India, the crisis is beginning to affect industrial output and urban consumption patterns. Gas shortages have forced temporary shutdowns in certain industries, while segments of the service sector, including restaurants in major cities have scaled back or ceased operations altogether.

From an analytical standpoint, the situation underscores the critical vulnerability of Asian economies to disruptions in key maritime energy corridors. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, remains a geopolitical chokepoint with immediate global repercussions.

The current crisis also reinforces the urgency for diversification of energy sources, expansion of strategic reserves, and accelerated investment in renewables and alternative supply routes, particularly for import-dependent Asian economies facing repeated exposure to external shocks.