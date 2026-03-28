Gabala To Host Greater Caucasus Art And Dance Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Greater Caucasus Art and Dance Cup will take on March 29 at the Gabala Cultural Center,reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association and the Azerbaijan Youth Union.

The aim of the competition is to identify and support talented children and young people, promote the development of the arts, and create a creative platform for exchanging experience among groups from different regions of the country.

As part of the event, participants will present performances in various artistic fields. The program includes choreography, вокал (vocal performance), playing folk and classical musical instruments, as well as other stage genres.

The contestants' performances will be evaluated by a professional jury. Winners will be awarded diplomas and trophies, and the best performance will receive the main prize of the competition - the Grand Prix.

Note that the Greater Caucasus Art and Dance Cup annually brings together a large number of young performers and contributes to the development of cultural and creative initiatives.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.