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Vladimir Putin To Attend Reopening Of Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater In Derbent

Vladimir Putin To Attend Reopening Of Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater In Derbent


2026-03-28 12:12:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the opening of the newly renovated Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent via videoconference on March 27, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, who noted that the ceremony coincides with International Theater Day.“We are talking about a historical theater whose history dates back to the 19th century,” Peskov said.

He also emphasized that guests from Azerbaijan are expected in Derbent to participate in events dedicated to the opening of the renovated cultural facility.

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AzerNews

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