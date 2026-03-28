Mcdonald's Partners With Netflix For Kpop Demon Hunters Meals

MENAFN - AzerNews) McDonald's is launching a limited-time menu in the United States in collaboration with Netflix's hit film KPop Demon Hunters, featuring Korean-inspired flavors like ramyeon seasoning and garlic chili sauce,reports, citing Korean media.

The special menu will be available at participating U.S. locations starting next Tuesday, the company confirmed.

The collaboration includes two themed meal sets inspired by the film's fictional K-pop groups: the HUNTR/X Meal and the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, both accompanied by collectible photo cards.

In the Academy Award-winning movie, the superstars of HUNTR/X lead double lives as demon hunters protecting fans from supernatural threats, all while competing with rival boy band Saja Boys.

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal features a McMuffin topped with a spicy sauce and a side of McDonald's classic hash browns. The HUNTR/X Meal includes Chicken McNuggets, Ramyeon McShaker fries seasoned with soy, garlic, sesame, and spices, plus two signature sauces:“Hunter” sauce with chili, garlic, and pepper, and“Demon” mustard sauce.

“With McDonald's, we were able to turn the rivalry between Saja Boys and HUNTR/X into an experience fans can taste,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix.“We drew inspiration from Korean culture and food traditions that are central to the film.”

A promotional video showcasing HUNTR/X and Saja Boys engaged in a playful fandom battle has already gone viral online. One scene, in which a Saja Boys member's abs turn into hash browns, sparked laughter and memes among fans.

Social media reactions ranged from surprise to amusement, with comments like,“I can't believe McDonald's chose Saja Boys and HUNTR/X for this” and“I thought this was an AI prank.”

Guillaume Huin, McDonald's marketing director, confirmed on X that the ad“was created in collaboration with the original movie teams,” ensuring that the promotion stayed true to the film's universe.

Analysts note that this collaboration represents a growing trend of fast-food chains partnering with pop culture and streaming franchises to create immersive, limited-edition experiences. By combining collectible merchandise, bold flavors, and viral marketing, McDonald's is tapping into fandom culture to drive both foot traffic and social media buzz.