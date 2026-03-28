Australia And Germany Create Space Warning System

Australia and Germany are set to sign a new agreement on cooperation in space defense, which will include the development of an early threat detection system, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the two countries also plan to finalize a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), designed to simplify the deployment and operations of military personnel on each other's territory. This move is expected to strengthen defense coordination and streamline joint missions.

The space defense deal will allow Canberra and Berlin to collaborate on advanced early-warning technologies aimed at monitoring potential threats in orbit, including those linked to Russia and China. The focus will be on tracking satellites, missile launches, and other strategic activities in space.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of such cooperation, stating,“We need to understand what is happening in space. Only then can we effectively protect our own systems.”

He also noted that in an increasingly uncertain global environment-where reliability, transparency, and predictability are declining-strong partnerships with like-minded countries such as Australia are becoming ever more critical.

Experts highlight that this agreement reflects a broader global trend: space is rapidly becoming a key element of national security. Alongside traditional military domains, countries are investing heavily in satellite protection, space surveillance, and even defensive capabilities beyond Earth's atmosphere, making collaboration between allied nations increasingly vital.