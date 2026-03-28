Donald Trump: Cuba Is Next

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said that Cuba could be a future target, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative. He linked the remark to US military strength before asking reporters to disregard it, AzerNEWS reports.

"Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn't say that. Please, media, disregard that statement," Trump told the audience.

His comments come after the US carried out a military operation in Venezuela on January that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The remarks also come as Washington continues coordinated attacks against Iran alongside Israel.

Prior to his statement, the United States President Donald Trump expressed his belief on Friday that the US 'saved' the Middle East from Iran, calling it "the bully of the Middle East."

"I really believe we saved the Middle East, not just Israel. It was proven by all those rockets that fired down upon you. And nobody expected any missiles to be wasted," Trump stated at the Future Investment Initiative event in Miami.

The US president reiterated that Washington is two weeks ahead of schedule regarding the conflict in Iran, and stressed that Tehran will "have to open up" the Strait of Hormuz. "They have to open up the Strait of Trump... I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake," he added.