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USS George H.W. Bush Said To Deploy Toward Iran

USS George H.W. Bush Said To Deploy Toward Iran


2026-03-28 12:12:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Navy is preparing to move the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier into waters near Iran, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the decision, AzerNEWS reports.

The vessel is reportedly expected to operate under the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). However, it remains uncertain whether the Bush will reinforce or replace one of the two carriers already active in the region.

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US forces have another 3,554 targets to strike in Iran.

"Now, we're just going after targets. They have no anti-aircraft, so we're just floating over the top, looking for whatever we want and we're hitting it. We have another 3,554 targets left and that will be done very quickly," Trump pointed out at the Future Investment Initiative event in Miami.

In addition, the US president stressed that Washington will have to decide what its next steps are regarding this conflict, but insisted that Iran has "never seen anything like it," referring to the US military power.

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