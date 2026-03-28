Azerbaijan Exports Crude Oil And Oil Products To Tunisia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In January-February of this year, Azerbaijan exported 61.3 thousand tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks to Tunisia, valued at 29.5 million US dollars.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, that data on exports to Tunisia for the same period last year were not disclosed.

It is noted that in the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan's total trade with foreign countries amounted to 6.264 billion US dollars, down 2.64 billion dollars, or 29.6%, compared to the same period in 2025. Of this, 3.665 billion dollars were exports and 2.599 billion dollars were imports.

Over the past year, exports decreased by 1.102 billion dollars, or 23%, and imports fell by 1.539 billion dollars, or 37.2%, resulting in a positive trade balance of 933.6 million dollars, down 52.4 million dollars, or 5.3%, compared to last year.