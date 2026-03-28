Geopolitics Fuels Oil Surge, Boosting Azerbaijan's Revenues

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are once again reshaping global energy markets, driving oil prices upward and creating a complex mix of economic gains and systemic risks. While oil-exporting countries such as Azerbaijan stand to benefit from higher revenues, the broader macroeconomic implications underline the fragile and uneven nature of such gains.

According to a recent assessment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), escalating energy prices are placing significant strain on energy-importing economies while simultaneously boosting fiscal and external balances in exporting nations. However, these benefits come with heightened exposure to volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and long-term structural risks.

The report highlights that energy-importing countries, including Moldova, Jordan, Tunisia, Senegal, North Macedonia, Morocco, and Egypt, face particularly large negative energy trade balances, estimated at 5–11% of GDP under pre-conflict price conditions. Many of these economies are highly oil-dependent, consuming more energy per unit of output, which amplifies their vulnerability to price shocks.

In contrast, oil-exporting countries, including Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Nigeria, and Iraq, are expected to record substantial trade surpluses ranging between 11% and 39% of GDP. Azerbaijan falls within this group, benefiting from improved export revenues and a stronger external position. Nevertheless, analysts caution that such gains are inherently cyclical and closely tied to commodity price fluctuations, reinforcing long-standing concerns about overreliance on hydrocarbons.

A key risk factor remains the potential disruption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes. Continued instability or closure of this corridor could further tighten global supply and accelerate price increases.

The EBRD warns that in the short term, oil demand is relatively inelastic, meaning price spikes may not immediately curb consumption. Under extreme scenarios, crude prices could climb to $180 per barrel, with sustained volatility in the $150-200 range. Over the longer term, however, persistently high prices are likely to trigger structural adjustments, including increased energy efficiency, reduced consumption, and accelerated investment in alternative energy sources.

Despite the short-term revenue windfall, the broader global outlook remains concerning. The EBRD estimates that a sustained oil price level of $100 per barrel could reduce global economic growth by at least 0.4 percentage points while pushing inflation up by more than 1.5 percentage points. These pressures are expected to ripple through supply chains, particularly in energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals and metallurgy.

For Azerbaijan, the immediate fiscal impact is already visible. According to the State Customs Committee, the country exported 3.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products in January–February 2026, generating $1.7 billion in revenue. This underscores the continued importance of the energy sector in supporting export earnings and macroeconomic stability.

At the same time, global institutions are preparing contingency measures to stabilize the market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has signaled its readiness to release additional strategic reserves if the crisis deepens. Speaking in Tokyo, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol confirmed that member states have already agreed to release 400 million barrels, equivalent to 20% of total reserves, marking the largest coordinated intervention in the agency's history.

While this move may help ease short-term supply constraints, its effectiveness will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict. Notably, around 80% of global strategic reserves remain available, providing a buffer against further disruptions.

Ultimately, the current surge in oil prices highlights a dual reality for energy-exporting economies like Azerbaijan. On one hand, higher prices strengthen fiscal revenues, external balances, and short-term economic resilience. On the other, they reinforce structural dependence on hydrocarbons and expose the economy to external shocks driven by geopolitical developments beyond its control.

In this context, the ongoing volatility serves as both an opportunity and a warning, underscoring the urgency of accelerating economic diversification while capitalizing on favorable market conditions.