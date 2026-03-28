Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University

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Terry Goldsworthy is an Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University.

Dr. Terry Goldsworthy has more than 28 years of policing experience in Australia as a Detective Inspector. He has served in general duties, watchhouse and as a motorcycle officer before moving to the Criminal Investigation Branch in 1994. He spent eight years as a Detective Senior Sergeant on the Gold Coast in charge of the CIB at Burleigh Heads.

Dr. Goldsworthy has completed a Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Laws, Advanced Diploma of Investigative Practice and a Diploma of Policing. As a result of his law studies Dr. Goldsworthy was admitted to the bar in the Queensland and Federal Courts as a barrister in 1999. Dr. Goldsworthy then completed a Master of Criminology at Bond University. He later completed his PhD focusing on the concept of evil and its relevance from a criminological and sociological viewpoint. In particular Dr. Goldsworthy looked at the link between evil and armed conflicts using the Waffen-SS as a case study.

Dr. Goldsworthy has published a number of books that examine the role of the German Waffen-SS during World War Two. He has also contributed a chapters to the tertiary textbooks and published a number of journal articles.

He is an avid commentator in the media on social justice issues.



2013–present Associate professor, Bond University 1985–2013 Detective Inspector, Queensland Police Service



2006 Bond University, Doctor of Philosophy

2003 Queensland Police Service, Diploma of Policing

2001 Bond University, Master of Criminology

1999 Bond University, Bachelor of Laws

1999 Queensland Police Service, Advanced Diploma of Investigative Practice 1996 Griffith University, Bachelor of Commerce



2014 The long arm of the law: an examination of the utility of police post-separation discipline processes., International Journal of Police Science and Management

2014 Stopping the stalker: Victim responses to stalking, Griffith Journal of Law and Human Dignity

2012 All that glitters is not gold: A Gold Coast murder and the importance of the Golden Hour., Australian Police Journal

2010 Crime on my mind - Chapter on the murder of Michelle Baggott, New Holland Publishing

2009 Forensic Criminology - Chapter on Criminal Investigations, Academic Press

2009 Serial Crime - Chapter of serial rape investigations., Academic Press

2009 The Criminal Investigator, Australian Police Journal

2008 Where's Michelle? A case of a murdered mother whose body has never been found, Australian Police Journal

2007 Valhalla's Warriors: A History of the Waffen-SS on the Eastern Front 1941-1945,

2002 Serial Killers: Characteristics and issues for investigators., Journal of Behavioural Profiling

2002 Crimes of War, Australian Police Journal

2002 Serial Killers: The hunters amongst us., Australian Police Journal

2001 Zero Tolerance Policing: Firmness with courtesy, Australian Police Journal 2001 Criminal Profiling: Is it investigatively relevant?, Journal of Behavioural Profling



Criminology (1602)

Law (1801)

Sociology (1608)

Crime Policy (160504)

Criminal Law And Procedure (180110)

History And Philosophy Of Law And Justice (220204)

Studies In Human Society (16)

Causes And Prevention Of Crime (160201)

Courts And Sentencing (160203)

Criminological Theories (160204)

Police Administration, Procedures And Practice (160205)

Private Policing And Security Services (160206) Correctional Theory, Offender Treatment And Rehabilitation (160202)

ExperienceEducationPublicationsResearch AreasHonours

Australian Service Medal, Queensland Police Medal, Australian Police Service Medal, Queensland Flood Citation