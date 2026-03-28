Matt Nichol

Lecturer in Law, CQUniversity Australia

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Matt's research focus is on sports law and he uses approaches to employment law and regulatory theory to examine contemporary issues the regulation of professional team sport. Specifically, Matt's research uses several sports in Australia, the United States and Japan to examine labour regulation, labour mobility, wages, corporate governance, human rights, integrity and gender equity. In 2019 Edward Elgar published Matt's book titled 'Globalization, Sports Law and Labour Mobility: The Case of Professional in the United States and Japan'. Matt has also been involved in amateur and professional baseball in Australia for over 30 years as a player, junior coach and more recently administrator. As an administrator Matt was part of the baseball operations team at the Melbourne Aces in the Australian Baseball League, a tribunal member for Victorian amateur leagues and the Australian Baseball League and a director of the Melbourne Winter Baseball League Board and Baseball Victoria.

–present Lecturer in Law, CQUniversity Australia

2017 The University of Adelaide, PhD

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