Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Matt Nichol

Matt Nichol


2026-03-28 12:11:47
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Law, CQUniversity Australia
Profile Articles Activity

Matt's research focus is on sports law and he uses approaches to employment law and regulatory theory to examine contemporary issues the regulation of professional team sport. Specifically, Matt's research uses several sports in Australia, the United States and Japan to examine labour regulation, labour mobility, wages, corporate governance, human rights, integrity and gender equity. In 2019 Edward Elgar published Matt's book titled 'Globalization, Sports Law and Labour Mobility: The Case of Professional in the United States and Japan'. Matt has also been involved in amateur and professional baseball in Australia for over 30 years as a player, junior coach and more recently administrator. As an administrator Matt was part of the baseball operations team at the Melbourne Aces in the Australian Baseball League, a tribunal member for Victorian amateur leagues and the Australian Baseball League and a director of the Melbourne Winter Baseball League Board and Baseball Victoria.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Law, CQUniversity Australia
Education
  • 2017 The University of Adelaide, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN28032026000199003603ID1110910868



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search