Sonya Hanna

Lecturer in Marketing, Bangor University

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Graduate of Bangor University, completed a PhD in Place Branding. I sit on the management board for the 'Places of Climate Change' (PloCC) Research Centre at the University, am an editorial board member for the Journal of Place Management and Development, and a member of the scientific committee for the International Place Branding Association (IPBA). My research is place focused considering aspects of the place branding process from various perspectives, but more recently looking at sustainability, sustainable tourism, and places and climate change.

–present Lecturer in Marketing, Bangor University

2012 Bangor University, PhD

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