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Israeli Warplanes Launch Airstrikes On Southern Beirut
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, March 27 (NNN-Petra)– Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes early Friday targeting Beirut's southern suburbs, according to Lebanese security sources.
A Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that the strikes began at dawn, hitting the towns of Hanine and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.
Additional raids targeted the Hamoul area east of Naqoura, as well as the town of Bayada.
The source added that the vicinity of a Lebanese army post in Bayada was struck, noting that the site had been evacuated prior to the attack.
A Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that the strikes began at dawn, hitting the towns of Hanine and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.
Additional raids targeted the Hamoul area east of Naqoura, as well as the town of Bayada.
The source added that the vicinity of a Lebanese army post in Bayada was struck, noting that the site had been evacuated prior to the attack.
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