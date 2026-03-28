German Foreign Minister Reports Plans For Imminent Direct US-Iran Talks

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BERLIN, March 27 (NNN-Bernama-Anadolu) - Germany's foreign minister on Friday said preparations are underway for a direct meeting between representatives of the US and Iran as part of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Iran, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“This is reportedly set to take place in Pakistan in the very near future,” Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

He added that, according to what he knows, prior to this, there have been indirect contacts. He described the news as“the first sign of hope and confidence.”

Wadephul added:“It appears that initial positions have already been exchanged in writing through third parties.” He stressed, however, that he did not know exactly“who facilitated all of this.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would“perhaps provide a more detailed account of this” when the G7 foreign ministers meet in France on Friday, Wadephul said.

However, he noted that it would not be helpful to discuss such matters too publicly. Wadephul also reaffirmed Germany's openness to helping secure shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz once the war ends.

“As we have always said: Once this war is over, Germany is, in principle, prepared to consider whether we can help secure shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. But we have to get there first,” he said.

At the ongoing meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) alliance-which includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States-Wadephul said he intends to discuss how to bring the hostilities to an end.

The aim is to learn about the US strategy and interests.“We will, of course, also assert our interests there,” he added. Wadephul cited limiting the economic consequences of the war as one such example, pointing to rising fuel prices.

These cannot be limited through legal regulations,“but only by resolving this conflict,” he added.

- NNN-BERNAMA-ANADOLU