MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Daura Gold Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

March 27, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Daura Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTCID: DGCOF) (the " Company " or " Daura ") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a US marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the trading symbol "DGCOF".

Daura's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DGC".

Mark Sumner, Daura's CEO, commented: "In addition to our existing listing on the TSXV, we are excited to announce the commencement of trading for Daura's common shares on the OTCQB in the United States. This important step can enhance liquidity, attract a wider range of investors and significantly expand our presence in the US capital markets."

The OTCQB serves as a well-established platform for emerging and growth-oriented companies seeking greater visibility among U.S. investors. To maintain a quotation on the OTCQB, companies must adhere to strict reporting requirements, complete annual verifications, and provide management certifications, which help foster a transparent and reliable trading environment.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is exploring in Peru and Argentina.

In Peru, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region, where it owns a 100% undivided interest in over 16,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding Letter Agreement with Latin Metals Inc., for the right to earn up to an 80 % interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project. The project is located within the prolific Deseado Massif that hosts more than 30 mines and advanced exploration projects, including Newmont's Cerro Negro Mine, Hochschild/McEwen's San Jose Mine, and Patagonia Gold's Cap Oeste Mine. Cerro Bayo / La Flora are advantageously positioned within this world-class mining region, with strong community support and well-developed logistics. Currently Daura is conducting exploration including drilling and gradient array IP geophysical surveys at Cerro Bayo.

For further information, please contact:

Daura Gold Corp.

543 Granville, Suite 501

Vancouver BC V6C 1X8

William T.P. Tsang, CFO and Secretary

(604) 669-0660

...

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Daura's planned exploration activities. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: the inability of the Company to complete its planned exploration of its mineral projects as contemplated, or at all; future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







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Source: Daura Gold Corp.